Pegula sends top seed Swiatek packing to reach US Open semi-final

New York: American Jessica Pegula knocked world number one Iga Swiatek out of the US Open 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The sixth seed threw her hands into the air after closing out the biggest win of her career in front of the elated home crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in her seventh major quarter-final.

"I've been (to the quarters) so many freaking times - I just kept losing," she said. "Finally I can say semi-finalist."

Swiatek, who withdrew from last month's Canadian Open citing fatigue, appeared out of sorts from the start as she struggled with her serve and helped her opponent with 41 unforced errors.

The Pole had not been broken since the first round of the tournament but dropped serve with a double fault in the opening game and again in the third.

Pegula looked in cruise control in the second set as she broke Swiatek again in the third game but the 2022 champion showed signs of life as she broke back with a forehand winner in the fourth.