Prajnesh crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers

Prajnesh crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers after surprise defeat

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 22 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 22:00 ist
India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Credit: DH File Photo

In a forgettable outing, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina are also in action on Tuesday.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Wimbledon

