Rafa Nadal says 2024 may not be his last French Open

Paris: Fourteen-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal said there was still a chance this year's tournament in Paris may not be his last, in comments ahead of his tough opener against fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard, who turns 38 next month, skipped last year's tournament due to a hip injury that needed surgery and has said he expects to retire at the end of 2024.

But he wasn't ready to repeat those words on Saturday.

"If I have to tell you it's 100% my last Roland Garros, sorry but I will not, because I cannot predict what's going on. I hope you understand," Nadal told a packed press conference. .

"I don't want to close 100% the door, because it's a very simple thing. First, I'm enjoying playing tennis," he said, adding that he was "more or less healthy .. and playing without limitation".

"Maybe in one month and a half I'll say 'OK, it's enough, I can't keep going'. But today I cannot guarantee that it's going to be the last one."