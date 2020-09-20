Nadal not interested in excuses after Italian Open exit

Rafael Nadal not interested in excuses after Italian Open exit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 20 2020, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 11:45 ist
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. Credit: Reuters

Rafael Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his focus is now on fine-tuning his game ahead of the French Open which begins September 27.

The nine-time Rome champion looked well off the pace in his 6-2 7-5 loss to the 15th-ranked Argentine, an opponent he had defeated nine straight times heading into Saturday's encounter in the Italian capital.

"We can find excuses, but I didn't play well enough. Then we have to think internally, 'Why? How I can fix it?'" the 34-year-old Spaniard told reporters. "Now is not the moment to find excuses. It's just to accept that I didn't play well enough."

"It was not my night. He played a great match, I think, and I didn't. These things can happen. After such a long time without competing, I played two good matches, and now I played a bad one against a good opponent.

Read: Defending champion Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid coronavirus pandemic

"That's how it is. I just want to congratulate Diego and I'm going to keep working."

Nadal, who skipped the US Open in New York due to Covid-19 concerns, said he would regroup before heading to Paris, where he will bid for a record-extending 13th title.

"It's a completely special and unpredictable year. I probably will go back home and then let's see what's going on," the 19-time Grand Slam champion said.

"I did my job here. I did a couple things well and other things bad. I'm going to keep working and keep practising with the right attitude and try to give myself a chance to be ready."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rafael Nadal 
Italian Open
Tennis
COVID-19

What's Brewing

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

The devil's always in the details

The devil's always in the details

Finding freedom through art

Finding freedom through art

DH Toon | Is China's Great Wall 'spying' on aliens?

DH Toon | Is China's Great Wall 'spying' on aliens?

 