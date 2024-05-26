Rafael Nadal, the king of clay in his kingdom for one last time?

The 22-time Grand Slam winner was only one part of, what many pundits argue, the greatest era in men’s tennis history. Nadal's biggest nemesis and dear friend Roger Federer and the love-hate relationship sharing partner Novak Djokovic formed the other two big chunks of this narrative while Andy Murry was always a constant threat. The epic battles between these once-in-a-lifetime athletes on all three surfaces - hard, clay and grass - make for exemplary case studies in the university of sport.

Carrying all this incredible weight on his withering body, Nadal will walk into Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, to mark his 19th French Open appearance since winning on his debut in 2005. And first up for the 14-time champion here, who is unseeded this time, is Germany’s Alexander Zverev (seeded fourth).

“Have been a few very difficult months. Have been a few very difficult moments. No?! Worked super hard every day,” Nadal repeated himself recently ahead of the year's second Slam where he holds a win-loss record of 112-3 matches.

When the chair umpire announces ‘love all, play’ on May 27, tennis aficionados all around the world will get to witness his hop-skip and roundhouse fist-pump celebration, arranging water bottles in a specific direction that borders on OCD and some out of the world shots such as his banana forehand one more time with a ‘whether it will be one last time’ emotion lingering heavily in the air.

Nadal might be nearing the end of a long journey. The echoes of his grunts and cries of ‘Vamos’ will fade away sooner than later. But it is safe to say that nobody would rule Roland Garros quite like 'The King of Clay’.