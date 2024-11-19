Rafael Nadal to play singles for Spain at Davis Cup in final competition

Now, the stage is set for one of the greatest players to make an emotional farewell on home soil while trying to help Spain win a seventh Davis Cup title and their first since 2019 when he spurred them to victory in Madrid.

Nadal will be followed on Tuesday by world number three Carlos Alcaraz who will face Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles. If needed, Alcaraz will step out later for the doubles alongside Marcel Granollers against Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof.

Eight nations are contesting the Davis Cup in Malaga this week, with the finals set for Sunday.