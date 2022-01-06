Nadal wins opening match; Swiatek beats Fernandez

Rafael Nadal wins opening match; Swiatek beats Fernandez

Nadal, recovering from the coronavirus, showed no signs of sluggishness on Rod Laver Arena

AP
AP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 06 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 15:43 ist
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis of Lituania at the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo

Rafael Nadal began fine-tuning his quest for a 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in a warm-up tournament at Melbourne Park.

Nadal, recovering from the coronavirus, showed no signs of sluggishness on Rod Laver Arena, although he was broken early in the second set and again when he served for the match.

"It's only the first match after a while. Honestly, I have been going through some difficult, challenging moments the past year-and-a-half," Nadal said, "but in general terms I am super happy to be back in competition.

"Of course it’s important to start with a victory, (which) gives me the chance to play another time tomorrow, and that’s the main thing at this moment because I didn’t play for such a long time."

Earlier, former French Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a surprisingly easy 6-1, 6-2 win over 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

The fifth-seeded Swiatek joined top-ranked Ash Barty in the last eight and will play two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, who beat Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5.

Also read: Explainer | Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?

Barty will play the winner of Thursday night’s match between her fellow Australian Ajla Tomljaovic and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Seventh-seeded Elina Rybakina and American Shelby Rogers, who beat No. 3 seed Maria Sakkari, have already set up a quarterfinal match.

The other last-eight matchup will feature Kaja Juvan, who upset No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the second round, against Misaki Doi or Anastasia Gasanova.

"I felt really confident," Swiatek said. "And I'm pretty happy that I could finish it really quickly and I didn’t let go of focus."

The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are two of six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park starting Jan. 17.

In the WTA 500 tournament being played at Melbourne, second-seeded and two-time Grand Slam singles champion Simona Halep beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australian Open
Rafael Nadal
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

 