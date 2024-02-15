Ramkumar sparkles in sunshine

Made to look average in the opener, the Chennai player clawed his way back into the contest by relying on his knowledge and familiarity of playing in the sweltering heat. Ramkumar worked hard to hold his serves while hanging on to see the first signs Nardi breaking down due to the heat. And the 29-year-old’s patience paid off when he got his first break of the match in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead in the second. That set the tone for the rest of the match.