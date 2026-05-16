Record-breaker Sinner beats Medvedev to set up Italian Open final with Ruud

<p>Rome: World number one Jannik Sinner had a restless night before completing a rain-interrupted victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fc-porto-alchemy-partnership-targets-indian-grassroots-footballers-4004708">Italian Open final </a>on home soil on Saturday.</p><p>The top seed beat Medvedev 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a semi-final that was suspended on Friday due to heavy rain, with Sinner leading 4-2 in the decider when play was halted.</p><p>On Sunday, Sinner will play Norwegian 23rd seed Casper Ruud, who has lost four times against the Italian.</p>.Sinner storms past Zverev in 57-minute masterclass to claim Madrid crown. <p>"A tough challenge, to be honest. During the night, usually I never struggle to sleep. This night was not easy," Sinner said.</p><p>"When you're in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again ... It's basically a new start of a match. There are nerves again, but I'm very happy how I handled the situation."</p><p>The victory extended Sinner's remarkable Masters winning streak to 33 consecutive matches, a record run that has seen him claim titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.</p><p>Remarkably, the Rome crown is the only one missing from his impressive Masters collection, having lost to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carlos-alcaraz">Carlos Alcaraz</a> in last year's final.</p><p>By reaching Sunday's showpiece, Sinner also became the first Italian since Nicola Pietrangeli 68 years ago to reach back-to-back Rome finals.</p>.Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to reclaim top spot in rankings. <p>Sinner has a perfect 4-0 record against Ruud, including a quarter-final win in Rome last year, and has never dropped a set against the Norwegian. But he expects a stern test.</p><p>"I think he's playing much, much better tennis right now, it's going to be very tough," Sinner added.</p><p>"I'm just happy to stand again here in the final - special tournament for me, special tournament for Italians ... If it goes well, I'm very happy. If not, the final of a Masters is an amazing result." </p>