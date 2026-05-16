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Record-breaker Sinner beats Medvedev to set up Italian Open final with Ruud

The victory extended Sinner's remarkable Masters winning streak to 33 ⁠consecutive matches, a record run that has seen him claim titles in Paris, Indian Wells, ‌Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:10 IST
Sports NewsTennisCarlos AlcarazItalian Open

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