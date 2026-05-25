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Homesportstennis

Record hunter Novak Djokovic passes Mpetshi Perricard test in Paris

Djokovic celebrated his win with a little jig and then ​paid tribute to his fans ​in the stands.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 00:32 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 00:32 IST
Sports NewsNovak DjokovicTennisParis

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