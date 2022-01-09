Bopanna and Ramanathan win Adelaide doubles title

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Adelaide doubles title

Coming into this tournament, the Indian duo had played just one Davis Cup match together against Finland

IANS
IANS, Adelaide,
  • Jan 09 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 16:48 ist
India's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan. Credit: IANS

India's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazil's Marcelo Melo 7-6 (6), 6-1 to win the Adelaide International title on Sunday.

Coming into this tournament, the Indian duo had played just one Davis Cup match together against Finland. World No. 43 Bopanna claimed his 19th tour-level title while Ramanathan, No. 144 in the ATP rankings, captured his first tour-level crown.

The first set was a see-saw affair as the Indian pair had to dig deep for a 7-6 set win. In the second set, the Croatian and Brazilian pair succumbed to the pressure and gave away the set and the match 6-1 without much resistance.

In the semifinals, Bopanna and Ramanathan upstaged fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rohan Bopanna
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Tennis
Adelaide
Sports News

What's Brewing

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 