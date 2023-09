The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden has made their way into the final of US Open 2023 men's doubles.

The Indo-Australian pair, seeded sixth in the competition, beat the American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 30 minutes at the Flushing Meadows.

