Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reached the Australian Open men's doubles final with 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-7) win over Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen.

Rohan Bopanna had recently become the oldest tennis player to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in men's doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open along with his partner Matthew Ebden on Wednesday.