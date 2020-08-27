Rohit Rajpal elected as DLTA President for second term, Anil Khanna remains Life President

India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has been elected as President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) for a second straight four-year term.

Rajpal's re-election to the post was unanimous at the DLTA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, and so was former Davis Cupper Balram Singh's election as Secretary General (Sports).

Rajeev Khanna, who was Treasurer in the previous term, is now Secretary-General (admin).

Aditya Khanna, son of ITF Vice President and former AITA President Anil Khanna, is the new Treasurer.

From among the many Vice Presidents in the DLTA, former Delhi BJP chief Sattish Upadhyay is the newest inductee.

Anil Khanna, who was recently forced to quit as AITA Life President because of violation of National Sports Code, retained his position as DLTA Life President.

Joining him as Life President is former DPS Chairman Narinder Kumar.

The National Sports Code does not cover the state associations/bodies as yet.

DLTA has struggled badly in the last few years to generate funds as it stopped hosting the Delhi Open, a tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour, after 2015.

Except the Fenesta National Championships, there is hardly any big event that is held in New Delhi.

The DLTA had hosted the Fed Cup in 2018.