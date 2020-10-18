Rublev joins Djokovic as four-time champion in 2020

AFP
  • Oct 18 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 23:11 ist
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Borna Coric. Credit: Reuters Photo

Andrey Rublev went level with Novak Djokovic as a four-time title winner in 2020 when he defeated Borna Coric 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to claim the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Rublev added the title in Russia to trophies in Doha, Adelaide and Hamburg.

Only world number one Djokovic can boast a similar haul from the truncated season.

Rublev extended his winning streak to 10 matches on home soil, having lifted the Kremlin Cup trophy in Moscow last year.

The world number 10 also boosted his hopes of reaching the ATP Finals for the first time.

With just two places left in the eight-man field for the London season finale, Rublev is 249 points ahead of Diego Schwartzman, who currently occupies the final qualification position.

