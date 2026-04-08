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Russia's Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss to Italy's Berrettini in Monte Carlo

Medvedev capitulated in 49 minutes, failing to earn a game point on his own serve, and the visibly frustrated Russian destroyed his racket ​before dumping the ⁠remnants in a courtside dustbin.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 14:21 IST
Sports NewsTennisDaniil MedvedevMatteo Berrettini

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