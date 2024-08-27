Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Rusty Novak Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Radu Albot thrashing

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Games, Djokovic lacked his golden touch in the night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he struggled with serve and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 04:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New York: Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title kicked off on Monday with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 win over qualifier Radu Albot in the US Open first round as the defending champion returned to the court after his Olympic triumph.

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Games, Djokovic lacked his golden touch in the night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he struggled with serve and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.

But the 37-year-old Serb had more than enough weapons to handle the Moldovan journeyman in their first tour clash.

While having never played Albot before, Djokovic said he had done his homework on the 34-year-old, who beat both his younger brothers Marko and Djordje during their playing days.

Djokovic duly avenged the family name in three rusty sets, closing out the match with a big serve to set up an all-Serbian clash with Laslo Djere for a place in the third round.

Level on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court, Djokovic will hope for better from his game as he looks to take the record outright at Flushing Meadows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2024, 04:36 IST
Sports NewsNovak DjokovicTennisGrand SlamRadu Albot

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT