Rusty Novak Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Radu Albot thrashing

New York: Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title kicked off on Monday with a 6-2 6-2 6-4 win over qualifier Radu Albot in the US Open first round as the defending champion returned to the court after his Olympic triumph.

Three weeks after winning the singles title at the Paris Games, Djokovic lacked his golden touch in the night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium as he struggled with serve and racked up nearly twice as many unforced errors as winners.

But the 37-year-old Serb had more than enough weapons to handle the Moldovan journeyman in their first tour clash.