Ruthless Rybakina routs Sabalenka to claim Brisbane title

Elena Rybakina handed Aryna Sabalenka a reality check on Sunday ahead of her Australian Open title defence with a crushing 6-0 6-3 victory in the final of the Brisbane International, a rematch of last year's Melbourne title-decider.

World number two and top seed Sabalenka came into the contest on a 15-match winning streak in Australia but was completely outplayed by the former Wimbledon champion on Pat Rafter Arena.

Rybakina wrapped up the first set in 24 minutes on the back of three breaks of serve as Sabalenka, shaking her head at herself in disbelief, sprayed 12 unforced errors across the Queensland Tennis Centre showcourt.