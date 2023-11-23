Rutuja too good for Smriti

Bengaluru: The top three seeds all progressed to the round of 16 with comfortable straight-set wins in the ITF Women’s World Tour at Bowring Institute here on Wednesday.
Rutuja Bhosale overcame a bout of fever to down a spirited Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 7-5 in the day's opening clash.
Third seed Rutuja came from 15-40 down to break Smriti's serve in the first game. But the southpaw Smriti did not go down without a fight.
The 20-year-old Smriti was decisive in her shot selection, showing that she has oodles of talent and the right temperament, but Rutuja used her experience, banking on her powerful forehand to seal the first set 6-4.
A double fault handed Rutuja a break off Smriti’s first service game in the second set, but Smriti came firing back with a break to level things at 3-3.
But Rutuja broke Smriti’s resolve with another break at 5-5, and the big-serving Mumbaikar clinched a hard-fought victory.
As the sun played hide-and-seek with the clouds, it was the turn of top-seed Nigina Abduraimova to showcase her class against Ekaterina Yashina in a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Nigina came flying out of the blocks with an early break. The Uzbek, ranked 244 in the world, deployed a combination of powerful groundstrokes and deceptive sliced drop shots to outfox Ekaterina.
Both players exchanged breaks in quick succession, and it was Nigina who broke Ekaterina’s serve for the third time to clinch the first set 6-2.
Russian Ekaterina turned to her dependable back hand as both players treated the sparse crowd to some good rallies in the second set.
The 29-year-old secured another break with a solid backhand return and kept sending down aces in regular intervals to secure the second set 6-3.
Second-seed Lanlana Tararudee clinched a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu.
Results (All Indians unless mentioned in brackets, prefix denotes seedings): Women’s singles (Round of 32): 3-Rutuja Bhosale bt Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 7-5; 1-Nigina Abduraimova (UZB) bt Ekaterina Yashina 6-2, 6-3; 2-Lanlana Tararudee (THA) bt Sharmada Balu 6-0, 6-1; Pranjala Yadlapalli bt Vanshita Pathania 6-1, 6-0; Anna Ureke bt Q-Sonal Patil 6-0, 6-0; Q-Pooja Ingale bt Tamara Curovic (SRB) 4-1 (retd); 5- Zhibek Kulambayeva bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-4, 6-3; 8-Punnin Kovapitukted (THA) bt Saumya Vig 6-0, 6-1; Zeel Desai bt Q-Arunkumar Lakshmi Prabha 6-1, 6-1; Antonia Schmidt (GER) bt Q-Kundali Majgaine 6-3, 6-3.