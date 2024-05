Ruud grateful for Geneva Open grind ahead of French Open

Tennis world number seven Casper Ruud believes his physically taxing victory at the Geneva Open on Saturday could work in his favour as he prepares for his French Open campaign with a first-round match against Brazilian Felipe Alves on Monday.

Ruud played both the semi-final and final of the Geneva Open on Saturday after rain affected play on Friday, beating Flavio Cobolli 1-6 6-1 7-6(4) in a tough encounter before returning to the court hours later to defeat Tomas Machac 7-5 6-3 in the final.

"I've played four good matches, four quite tough matches so I think physically it's a good kind of preparation," two-time French Open finalist Ruud told reporters.

"All the other players in Paris, what do they do in training? They play matches. So why don't you just come here and play a real match instead of practice matches. That's my theory, and today I got to play more than three hours on the court.