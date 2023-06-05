Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Stephens

Sabalenka survives implosion to overcome Stephens

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 05 2023, 04:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 04:20 ist
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo

 World number two Aryna Sabalenka weathered a spectacular first set implosion to beat American Sloane Stephens 7-6(5) 6-4 on Sunday and advance to the French Open quarter-finals.

The Belarusian gave Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, no hope at the start, unleashing a barrage of baseline missiles that left the 30-year-old stunned and looking around for help.

Sabalenka, the hardest-hitting player on the women's tour and the 2023 Australian Open champion, raced to a 5-0 lead with Stephens winning a total of just eight points.

Also Read | French Open: Novak Djokovic edges closer to record 23 Grand Slam wins with spot in last eight

But the American, no stranger to the Paris big stage after reaching the final in 2018, was not done yet, clawing her way back and saving a set point at 5-2 to cut the deficit.

With her own first serve wilting, Sabalenka, in complete freefall by now, missed another two set points at 5-4 on Stephens' serve before her opponent spectacularly levelled and then held to take it to a tiebreak.

The Belarusian, looking to add a second Grand Slam to her maiden triumph, managed to pull herself together at the last moment, clinching the first set on her fourth opportunity.

She cut down on the unforced errors in the second set but again Stephens battled back from 4-2 down to level before Sabalenka broke agains to go 5-4 up and serve out the match.

