Sabalenka survives Navarro test to reach US Open final

"Even though you guys were supporting her I had the goosebumps," she said. "She's such a great player, really tough opponent."

Sabalenka will play the winner of a match between Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova in the championship match.

Navarro beat her on the hard court in three sets at Indian Wells this year and the pair looked to be in store for another big battle as they traded breaks early in the first set.

But the Belarusian calmed her nerves and wrested the momentum in the sixth game, getting the critical break with a forehand winner before extinguishing Navarro's break point chance in the seventh with an unreturnable serve.

Navarro bloodied her knee midway through the second set chasing a shot and Sabalenka looked ready to cruise to victory when the American helped her to a break with a backhand error in the fifth game.

But Navarro refused to go down without a fight, applying pressure from the baseline to break back in the 10th game.

Sabalenka gave a sarcastic thumbs up to her coach’s box after allowing Navarro to go up 2-0 with a double fault in the tiebreak. But she got down to business from there, winning an 18-shot rally at the net en route to the win.

"I'm really happy to see that in those key moments I'm able to stay focused and just try to do my best and focusing on my tennis, on things which I have to do to win this match, not like on outside," said Sabalenka.

"Even if things are not working well for me, I still keep doing right things and I'm staying in control."

It was the second disappointment for the home fans on Thursday after Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori ended all-American pair Taylor Townsend and Donald Young's storybook run in the mixed doubles final 7-6(0) 7-5.