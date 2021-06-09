French Open: Sakkari beats defending champion Swiatek

Sakkari beats defending champion Swiatek to reach French Open semi-finals

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 09 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 19:32 ist
Greece's Maria Sakkari returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles quarter-final tennis match. Credit: AFP Photo

Maria Sakkari defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday.

The world number 18 from Greece will face unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final after seeing off Swiatek who had required a medical timeout early in the second set.

Thursday's other semi-final sees Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tackle unseeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

For only the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time Grand Slam semi-finalists in women's singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.

French Open
Roland Garros

