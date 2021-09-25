Sania reaches final in Ostrava with Zhang

Sania earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches final in Ostrava with Zhang

The second seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes

PTI
PTI, Ostrava,
  • Sep 25 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 20:00 ist
The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. Credit: AFP Photo

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday

The second seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale. 

