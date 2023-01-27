Sania Mirza's Grand Slam goodbye: A look at the tennis star's career highlights

The six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza had announced last month that she would be hanging up her boots for good in February after the WTA 1000 in Dubai.

"The journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old," Sania Mirza said, as she bid goodbye to her Grand Slam career as a runner-up in the Australian Open mixed doubles.

Here's a look at the 36-year-old's illustrious career, from Wimbledon to the Rod Laver arena, where she said her most recent adieu:

Won 2003 Wimbledon Junior Girls Doubles

Sania became the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam at any level when she - along with Russia's Alisa Kleybanova - won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Katerina Bohmova of the Czech Republic and Michaela Krajicek of the Netherlands.

4 golds at the 2003 Afro-Asian Games

A 16-year-old Sania ensured India won gold in each tennis event by bagging four and becoming the player to win the most gold medals in the tournament.

1st Indian woman to be seeded at the Grand Slam

Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to be seeded at a Grand Slam event at the 2006 Australian Open. At the time, she had beaten two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in her opening game. Mirza however fell to Michaëlla Krajicek and exited the tournament.

Won 2009 Australian Open Mixed Doubles

Sania teamed up with Mahesh Bhupati for her first Grand Slam title, and despite entering as wildcards, shook up the order and emerged victorious.

Won 2012 French Open Mixed Doubles

Her second major title came at the French Open mixed doubles where she played alongside Mahesh Bhupathi. Seeded seventh, the two sailed through without dropping a point.

Won 2014 US Open Mixed Doubles

Sania Mirza and Bruno Soares were top-seeded in the tournament and won an expected victory. Mirza and Soares complimented each other all the way, beating Abigail Spears and Santiago Gonzalez in the finals.

Won 2015 US Open and Wimbledon Doubles

The Sania Mirza-Martina Hingis pairing produced spectacular results, from a prestigious win at Wimbledon - where the duo did not drop a single set until they reached the finals - to dominating the US Open without dropping a single set throughout.

Won 2016 Australian Open Doubles

The Sania-Martina duo continued the scintillating form as they blew away Julia Gorges and Karolina Pliskova in the semis, before defeating Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka, to clinch the title.