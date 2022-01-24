Second seed Aryna Sabalenka out of Australian Open

Second seed Sabalenka out of Australian Open

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 24 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 19:04 ist
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka waves after losing to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP photo

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was sent crashing out of the Australian Open in an epic fourth-round clash Monday by veteran Kaia Kanepi to end her hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Belarusian second seed saved four match points before losing 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10/7) to put the unseeded Estonian Kanepi into her first quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

sports
Tennis
Australian Open

