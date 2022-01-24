Second seed Sabalenka out of Australian Open

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was sent crashing out of the Australian Open in an epic fourth-round clash Monday by veteran Kaia Kanepi to end her hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title.
The Belarusian second seed saved four match points before losing 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (10/7) to put the unseeded Estonian Kanepi into her first quarter-final at Melbourne Park.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy
Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study
Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics
What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers
R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath
India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown
How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding