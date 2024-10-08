ITF Women’s World Tour: Shrivalli fancied to go the distance

<p>Mysuru: In the middle of a good run, India’s Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty will look to build on the momentum when the main draw action of the $15,000 ITF Women’s World Tour event begins at the Mysore Tennis Club courts here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>With two quarterfinal finishes in $75,000 events in Perth last month, Shrivalli, who climbed over 400 places this season to 318, was hopeful of going deep in the tournament that wears an open look.</p>.<p>“I feel confident coming into the tournament because I have been doing pretty well. I think I can dig deep into this tournament,” the 22-year-old Shrivalli said after a long practice session. “I am just going to take it one match at a time, one day at a time,” she added quickly.</p>.India drawn against Togo in Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs next year; AITA says it's home tie.<p>One of the biggest movers on the WTA rankings chart, Shrivalli will take on Sonal Patil in the first round, and is likely to meet seventh-seeded Akanksha Nitture in the quarters. American second seed Jessie Aney and Elena Jamshidi of Denmark are her main challengers in the event that offers the winner 15 ranking points.</p>.<p>Besides Shrivalli, Riya Bhatia, seeded fourth, Karnataka’s Soha Sadiq (No. 6) and her doubles partner Akanksha Nitture, are the other Indians who will fancy their chances.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Mandya youngster Kashvi Sunil made her maiden main draw at the senior level when her opponent Priyanshi Bhandari retired with a shoulder injury in the second set when down 0-3 in the final qualifying round on Monday.</p>.<p><strong>Results (final qualifying round, Indians unless mentioned)</strong>: Kashvi Sunil bt Priyanshi Bhandari 5-7, 0-3 (retd); Kaili Demi Teso (Jpn) bt Sreenidhi Balaji 6-0, 6-2; Abhaya Vemuri bt Ishwari Matere 6-1, 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Noemie Dadoun (Fra) 7-5, 6-0; Apurva Vemuri bt Chevika Reddy Sama 5-3 (retd.); Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar bt Naomi Hagi (HK) 6-2, 6-3; Sejal Gopal Bhutada bt Noelani Sara Teso (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Aditi Rawat bt Janani Ramesh 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.</p>