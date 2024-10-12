Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Sinner seals year-end number one ranking with Shanghai semi-final win

Sinner will next face fourth-seeded record 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic or American seventh-seed Taylor Fritz, who play in the second semi-final later on Saturday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 14:43 IST
Sports NewsTennisJannik Sinner

Follow us on :

Follow Us