Sinner savours Rotterdam success after Australian Open high

"Every time you win a title, it doesn't matter how big, it means a lot," Sinner said.

"I had a bit more attention (as Australian Open champion), but when you earn something, you have to deal with that. I felt like I was trying to put 100% effort into everything I've done and that's the result of this week.

"It's going to start again from zero at Indian Wells, so I'm already trying to improve. Let's see what's coming."

Sinner will look to gain ground on world number two and defending Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz in the hardcourt tournament next month.

"My team, we did a really good job a few weeks ago and now we did a very good job here. I'm really proud of the level I played throughout the week," he said.

"We've been in tough situations but we handled it the right way. We'll always try to improve, it's the most important."