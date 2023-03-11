Sisterhood of the travelling racquets

The Furhvitovas are unlike any other nuclear family of four. Father Hynek, mother Martina, daughters - Linda and Brenda - are on an adventure of a lifetime.

“Both the girls were always good at sports but tennis drew their attention the most,” expressed Martina, who is in the city accompanying younger daughter Brenda for the ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA here. “It was a difficult decision. But as parents, all we wanted to do was support them wholeheartedly, because they mean the world to us,” she continued.

The parents - interior designers both - gave up their careers in the Czech Republic and became full-time travel partners to nurture the girls' dreams. Their decision was questioned but they stood their ground, and so far, the sacrifices they’ve made seem to be paying off.

While 15-year-old Brenda, the top-seed this week in Bengaluru, notched her fourth win in as many days to storm into the finals here, her 17-year-old elder sister Linda, who travels with their father, suffered a loss after a tough three-set battle in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters in California, USA.

“Staying apart and travelling to different cities separately for tournaments constantly has been the story of our lives ever since we turned professional. It is definitely tough, but we are a very close-knit family who have accepted this reality. We want to make our parents proud,” said Brenda.

It was in the Australian Open this year that the Furhvitova sisters made waves. Brenda became the fifth youngest to qualify for the women’s singles main draw in Melbourne after winning eight ITF singles titles last season. This saw her rank jump from 904 in April to end 2022 at 128 in the world and currently sits at 163.

Linda the world no. 53, on the other hand, climbed to her career-best ranking of 51 in January this year after achieving her best Grand Slam result at the Australian Open by reaching the round of 16 where she lost a tough three-setter to Donna Vekic of Croatia. Linda is also the 2022 WTA Chennai Open champion - an experience of winning in India she shared with Brenda that is helping her tackle the hot weather conditions better this week.

With all their lives revolving around tennis courts, the sisters bond over sharing funny Instagram reels, shopping and school when they are back home in Prague.

"When we aren't practicing or competing, we barely talk about tennis. It’s mostly about nothing special really,” quipped Brenda, who likes baking.

The siblings, both teenagers, doing normal things while maneuvering through the extraordinary tennis journey’s they are each on.