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Homesportstennis

SM Krishna Memorial Tennis: Alastair Gray outlasts Mukund Sasikumar to enter semis

Getting the physio to treat his back twice during the third set, perhaps, helped Gray to not only take a breather but also helping him add a tad more punch in his shots.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:48 IST
BengaluruSports NewsTennisKSLTA

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