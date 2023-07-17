Strycova wins doubles title with Hsieh at Wimbledon

Strycova wins doubles title with Hsieh on her farewell at Wimbledon

The Taiwan-Czech 37-year-olds, who also triumphed together in 2019, sealed the first set after Australian Hunter slapped a forehand into the net.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 17 2023, 05:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 05:29 ist
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova celebrate with their trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Belgium's Elise Mertens and Australia's Storm Hunter. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova captured their second Wimbledon women's doubles title in four years by defeating third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 7-5 6-4 under a closed Centre Court roof on Sunday.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2023 final: Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win maiden title

With Strycova set to retire after this year's US Open, Hsieh made sure her partner got the perfect send-off from Wimbledon as she blazed a crosscourt winner on their second match point to seal the title.

"I couldn't ask for a better finish," said Strycova, who reached the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in 2019.

The doubles title was Hsieh's fourth at Wimbledon, having also teamed up with Belgian Mertens in 2021 and China's Peng Shuai in 2013.

Wimbledon
Barbora Strycova
Sports News
Tennis

