Sublime Swiatek sprints to US Open fourth round

New York: Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek swatted aside 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-2 with a near-flawless performance to reach the round of 16 for a fourth straight year at the US Open on Saturday.

The 2022 champion never faced a break and made few mistakes as she marched through the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, pumping her fist after her opponent sent a return past the baseline on match point. She next plays Liudmila Samsonova.

"I just wanted to kind of focus on myself," said Swiatek.