Sumit Nagal achieves career-best ranking post US Open

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2019, 18:49pm ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2019, 18:57pm ist
Nagal faced off against Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open, taking a set off of him before eventually losing (Photo/USA Today Sports)

Continuing his good run, India's Sumit Nagal jumped 15 places to achieve a career-high ranking of 159 in the latest ATP rankings released on September 16.

The 22-year-old from Haryana ended runners up in the Banja Luka ATP Challenger following a first-round appearance at the US Open last month.

He had leapfrogged 16 places after his first-round exit in the US Open where te took a set off Swiss maestro Roger Federer before losing the match.

Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued his run in the top-100. He rose three places to be world no. 82.

Ramkumar Ramanathan slipped three spots to be 179th, rounding up the top-three Indians in the men's singles.

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan maintained their 43rd and 49th position, while Leander Paes moved one spot to be placed 78.

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continues to be India's top-ranked player at 191 and is followed by Pranjala Yadlapalli, who is placed at 338.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Sumit Nagal
ATP
US Open
Comments (+)
 