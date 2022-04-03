Swiatek beats Osaka to win Miami Open

Iga Swiatek defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets to win the Miami Open on Saturday and extend her remarkable winning streak.
Swiatek, who will be formally confirmed as world number one when the next WTA rankings are released on Monday, dominated Osaka at the Hard Rock Stadium court to win 6-4, 6-0.
The Polish second seed has now won 17 straight matches in 2022, a winning streak that includes titles at Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.
