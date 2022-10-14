Swiatek downs Zheng to reach San Diego quarters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 14 2022, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 07:15 ist
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot against Qinwen Zheng of China during Day 4 of the San Diego Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Barnes Tennis Center on October 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. Credit: AFP Photo

World number one Iga Swiatek tamed China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Thursday to ease into the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open and close in on an eighth title this season.

Swiatek, who nearly clinched an eighth trophy last week losing in the final of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, brought her form back with her to the United States where she claimed the U.S. Open crown last month.

It will be Swiatek's 12th quarterfinal of the year where she will take on the winner between American Coco Gauff and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who meet later on Thursday.

"Qinwen, she has a different game style because she's playing topspin on her forehand and the ball is flying pretty high," said Swiatek, whose seven titles include two grand slams the French and U.S. Opens. "So today I had to adjust to that.

"But overall, the first matches of any tournament is about adjusting to the conditions we have here."

Coming off a first round bye, Swiatek had the only break to take the opening set but then appeared to run out of energy and focus in the second allowing the 28th ranked Zheng back into the match.

With seven break chances in the second Swiatek had plenty of opportunities to bring the contest to a quick conclusion but it was big-hitting Zheng getting the timely break at 5-4 to take the second and level the match.

That provided Swiatek with a wake up call with Zheng holding serve to open the third before the world number one ripped through the next six games to end the contest in a rout.

Iga Swiatek
Tennis
Sports News

