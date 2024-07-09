Taylor Fritz topples Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarters

Backhand winner

But across the net he would also have seen that Fritz was prepared to put everything, including his 6-foot-4 body, on the line in an attempt to get over that finishing line.

Waving his outstretched racket arm, the American went flying to the ground as he desperately tried to get that Zverev forehand back over the net.

The disappointment of that missed attempt did not last long as Fritz secured the break on the next point for a 3-1 lead and from then on there was no way back for Zverev.

A backhand winner into an open court left Fritz dropping his racket and raising his arms in triumph, while Zverev was left to digest yet another disappointing exit from Wimbledon.

"It was amazing to do that on Centre Court when you are two sets down in front of this crowd. It's a dream," Fritz told the crowd after defeating a top five player at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

"I was just thinking it sucked to be playing this well and to lose in three straights. Even though I lost the first two sets, I really believed I was playing good tennis. I felt it was just a couple of point here and there and that I could take it one step at a time and turn it around."

The American 13th seed will next face Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

With Tommy Paul also through to the last eight, Fritz's victory means it will be the first time since 2000 that more than one American man will feature in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.