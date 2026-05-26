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Homesportstennis

Teenager Moise Kouame becomes youngest male Grand Slam match-winner at French Open

The 17-year-old Frenchman looked entirely unfazed on court in the first-round match as he made his Grand Slam debut.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:24 IST
sportsFrench OpenTennis

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