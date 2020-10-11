Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the 2020 French Open tournament which ended on Sunday:

"It's not about equalling Roger on 20, for me today it's just a Roland Garros victory. Roland Garros means everything to me. I spent most of the most important moments of my tennis career here."

-- Rafael Nadal after capturing a 13th French Open title and tying Roger Federer's all-time record of Grand Slams

"It's crazy for me because I watched Rafael Nadal lift the trophy every year and now I'm in the same place."

-- Iga Swiatek, Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and staunch Rafael Nadal supporter.

"I don't have vertigo. My idea is carry on as I have and see how far I can go."

-- Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, the world number 131 who became the first women's qualifier to reach the last four at Roland Garros

"I know what it's like having $50 in my bank account and being worried if I'm going to be able to get to the next place that I need to go. I know what it's like being on a Greyhound bus

-- Quarter-finalist Danielle Collins on using her past experiences as motivation

"It'd be a pity to replace a human with a camera but I don't see how the umpire could not see it. Unfortunately, she continues at Roland Garros but I do not."

-- Kristina Mladenovic called for the introduction of a football-style VAR system after a double bounce controversy in her first-round loss

"She can say whatever she feels like and if I was (faking) then maybe I should take up acting classes."

-- Kiki Bertens hit back at Sara Errani's accusation that the Dutchwoman was feigning injury in a stormy second-round clash

"I'm not going to say who is the better. But I can say the most beautiful thing about these three guys is how different are these guys on court and outside the court. They are really different."

-- Diego Schwartzman in response to being asked who was the best out of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer

"Scheduling is absolutely awful. It's just complete trash. It's disappointing. I mean you're in a Grand Slam and I don't want to sound spoiled, but you expect at least some help from the tournament to help you compete."

-- Denis Shapovalov lashed out at Roland Garros after he was scheduled to play doubles on the same day as a five-hour loss in singles

"My gosh, it was very awkward deja vu. I'm actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he's okay because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him."

-- Djokovic suffered a heart-in-the-mouth moment in the last 16 after unintentionally hitting a ball which smashed into the head of a line judge, just weeks after his US Open default

"To be honest, I warmed up today. I shouldn't have played. But I was hoping maybe for a three-set win or something like that. I had fever, you know, as well. Yeah, I'm not in the best physical state."

-- Alexander Zverev raised doubts over whether he should have played his fourth-round tie against Jannik Sinner after complaining of feeling "completely sick"