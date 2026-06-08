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Homesportstennis

'The lost generation': Zverev becomes only third '90s kid' to win Grand Slam title

It is after five years since Medvedev's triumph against the legendary Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 that a "90s kid" has won a major title in the men's single event of the sport.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:15 IST
Sports NewsFrench OpenRoland GarrosTennisAlexander Zverev

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