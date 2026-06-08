'The lost generation': Zverev becomes only third '90s kid' to win Grand Slam title

<p>Alexander "Sascha" Zverev finally broke his Grand Slam jinx by clinching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/french%20open">French Open</a> title on Sunday.</p><p>The 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 triumph against Flavio Cobolli came in the German's 41st major tournament, ending the long title drought to join the list of Grand Slam winners. </p><p>The 29-year-old became the first German in the Open Era to win the French open title, while also becoming only the third player born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title after Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev. </p>.French Open 2026 | Alexander Zverev clinches maiden Grand Slam title.<p>It is after five years since Medvedev's triumph against the legendary Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 that a "90s kid" has won a major title in the men's single event of the sport.</p><p>Zverev's triumph comes as world no. 1 Jannik Sinner and the veteran Djokovic had shock exits in the second and third round, respectively. Another contender, Carlos Alcaraz, was ruled out ahead of the tournament owing to an injury. </p><p>While Alcaraz and Sinner have ruled in the recent years, Djokovic's quest for the elusive record 25th Grand Slam title poses a fight between the three.</p>.<p><strong>'Lost generation'</strong></p><p>The majority of the last two decades have been dominated by athletes born in the 1980s. "The Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, along with Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka have won a stunning 80 titles between them.</p><p>The generation born in the 1990s were lost, winning just two titles combined until Sunday. While the prime of the "Big three" came to an end, it was the youngsters who stepped up with fresh energy. Alcaraz and Sinner, born in the 2000s, have already won 11 titles between them and look set to dominate the men's singles arena for at least a few more years. </p><p>Zverev, who won the Roland Garros in his fourth Grand Slam final, was once considered one of the best youngsters to have burst onto the scene at only 16 years in 2013. However, he managed to live up to the expectations only 13 years later. </p><p>While Medvedev, Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios — all born in the 1990s — have shown occasional promise and potential, none of them have been able to translate it into prolonged dominance. </p><p>In contrast, there have been 13 women born in the 1990s to have won at least one Grand Slam title. An entire decade of men's players have been lost between the greatness of the "Big Three" and the promise of the two youngsters in Alcaraz and Sinner.</p>