Tiafoe reaches US Open semi-finals after Dimitrov retires injured

New York: American Frances Tiafoe reached the US Open semi-final for the second time in three years on Tuesday after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov from their match with a leg injury while trailing 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 4-1.

Tiafoe with next meet 12th seed Taylor Fritz in an all-American clash with both players aiming to break a 21-year US men's major drought in a tournament where many of the top contenders were eliminated early on.

Ninth seed Dimitrov, who had to retire with a groin injury during his fourth round tie against Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon this year, left after the third set for medical treatment and slogged through a few games in pain as his team urged him to retire.

Tiafoe had a muted celebration and offered his opponent an embrace at the net, with the crowd already starting to shuffle out of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It was a really, really high-level match," said Tiafoe. "Obviously I didn't want to end it like that."

Tiafoe was in superb form as he broke his opponent with a perfectly placed backhand winner in the fifth game and got another break on the fourth set point when Dimitrov whacked a forehand into the net.