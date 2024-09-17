Tunisia's Ons Jabeur ends season due to shoulder injury

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has been forced to end her 2024 season prematurely due to a niggling shoulder injury, the three-times Grand Slam runner-up said.

The 30-year-old has slipped to 22nd in the world rankings this year amid fitness struggles and pulled out of Cincinnati, Washington and the U.S. Open with the shoulder problem after missing the Paris Olympics due to concerns over her knee.

"This year has been extremely hard for me and as athletes, we know that recovery is part of the journey," Jabeur said on social media.