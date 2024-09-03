Undaunted Navarro takes on resurgent Badosa in US Open quarters

Top women's match: Badosa V Navarro

Paula Badosa may be flying the Spanish flag but she was born in New York, as was her quarter-final opponent Navarro whose aggressive and confident approach helped her stun Gauff in the fourth round.

Badosa has been on a commendable run after her return from injury, with her back finally responding well enough for her to win a first title in two years in the U.S. swing before battling her way to the quarter-finals, earning a first match on Ashe.

"I had the talent and I knew I could get back to the top. I just needed my physical part to respond. The mental (part) and the tennis was there," she said.

"So it's finally working really well these couple of months. I think the work is paying off."

Navarro passed her debut on Ashe with flying colours to oust Gauff and will now get another opportunity to compete in the arena as the 13th seed seeks her first Grand Slam semi-final.

"We played each other in Rome earlier this year on clay. She beat me there. But I think it's definitely valuable to have played on Ashe once. I hope to have the American fans behind me," she said.

Top men matched: Tiafoe v Dimitrov

After three straight sets victories, Grigor Dimitrov was tested in the last-16 by Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev before the Bulgarian came out on top in five sets.

He has fond memories of making the quarter-finals in 2019, when he beat Roger Federer in five sets and the 33-year-old, the oldest player left in the draw, has banked on his experience in the crucial points to get this far.

"Everyone knows how to play great tennis, it comes down to a few points here and there and that's what actually happened (against Rublev)," Dimitrov said.