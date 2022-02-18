Unvaccinated Djokovic 'can compete' at Italian Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic can compete at Italian Open, says sports minister

Djokovic said on Tuesday he was prepared to miss Grand Slams such as the French Open and Wimbledon rather than have a Covid-19 jab

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 00:34 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: AFP Photo

Italian Sports Minister Valentina Vezzali has said world number one Novak Djokovic would be allowed to participate in the Italian Open as outdoor events do not require a person to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic said on Tuesday he was prepared to miss Grand Slams such as the French Open and Wimbledon rather than have a Covid-19 jab after he was deported shortly before the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status.

"It is an outdoor sport and the tighter green pass is not required," Vezzali told Italian newspaper Libero on Thursday.

"So if Djokovic wants to come to Italy to play, he will be able to do so. Maybe without visiting hotels and restaurants."

Earlier this month, Italy's government lifted an obligation to wear masks outdoors under most circumstances in response to an improving coronavirus situation.

The Italian Open is set to take place in Rome from May 2-15. Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal beat Djokovic in last year's final in Rome. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Italy
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 