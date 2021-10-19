Unvaccinated players might not get visa for Aus Open

Unvaccinated tennis players unlikely to get visa to play Australian Open

Victoria, where the Grand Slam takes place in Melbourne, has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Oct 19 2021, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 08:05 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Unvaccinated tennis players are unlikely to get a visa to travel to Australia and play in the Australian Open Grand Slam, a government official said on Tuesday.

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing.

Also Read | Djokovic unsure over Australian Open involvement, won't reveal vaccine status

Andrews made the comments after men's world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure if he would defend his title.

Victoria, where the Grand Slam takes place in Melbourne, has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not clarified what the requirement will be for those coming from abroad.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia Open
Tennis
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
Novak Djokovic
Visa
Sports News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 