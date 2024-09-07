US Open 2024 | Fritz fired up for less stressful showdown with Sinner in final

"I think today was much more stressful than me playing the final. I just feel good. I have a feeling I'm going to come out and play really well and win."

The match took place after Sinner defeated an ailing Jack Draper 7-5 7-6(3) 6-2, with the hopes of a nation weighing heavy on the two Americans.

"Both of us want to be the guy to make it," said Fritz, who held a 6-1 advantage in head-to-head meetings with Tiafoe before the match.

"I'm not going into this thinking I'm the favourite because everything's totally different when you're playing a match like this," adding that Tiafoe had played unbelievable tennis during the US Open.

Fritz was beaten in three sets the last time he met Sinner, in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last year, and he expects a huge test against a player who has since made his Grand Slam breakthrough by winning this year's Australian Open.

"He strikes, he hits the ball big, he's like a very strong ball striker, but I feel like I always hit the ball really nice off of his ball," Fritz said.

"I think I typically play well against him."