US Open: Djokovic advances to third round after Djere retires injured

New York: Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on track on Wednesday after fellow Serb Laslo Djere retired injured while trailing 6-4 6-4 2-0 in their second-round match.

Djokovic had needed five sets to get past Djere in the third round a year ago and it looked as though Arthur Ashe Stadium would see another epic clash between the two as Djere went up a break in the second set.

But the unseeded Serb appeared to pick up an injury midway through the set and Djokovic was gifted his 90th win at the US Open, making him the first man to reach that figure at each of the four Grand Slams.

"It's not what we want. It's not what the crowd wants, to see a walkover," Djokovic said.

"But he obviously had an injury that took him out of the Tour for some time and he is struggling to come back physically to this level. He's such a good player, especially in these conditions. It should've been his second set, honestly."

Four-times champion Djokovic, who had looked rusty in his opening round match, appeared to struggle in the sweltering conditions that tested competitors all day at Flushing Meadows, wrapping himself in ice towels on the changeovers.