US Open tennis player tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws

An unidentified US Open player has tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrawn on the eve of the Grand Slam showdown in New York, the US Tennis Association announced Sunday.

The asymptomatic player, named by L'Equipe newspaper as Frenchman Benoit Paire, has been advised to follow state and tournament health and safety protocols requiring isolation for at least 10 days.

Contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must quarantine for 14 days as a result of being around the player involved.

