US Open women's final: Who's saying what

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, New York,
  • Sep 08 2019, 09:54am ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2019, 10:06am ist
Bianca Andreescu being interviewed after she defeated Serena Williams to win the Women's Singles title at the US Open (AFP Photo)

Reactions to Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu defeating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open women's final.

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_! You've made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth" -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his support to Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion.

"CONGRATS GIRL! Canadian history"

-- Eugenie Bouchard, who was the first Canadian woman to make a Grand Slam final when she reached the 2014 Wimbledon championship match, losing to Petra Kvitova. It was posted with a big-screen TV image of Andreescu holding the US Open champion's trophy.

"SHE THE CHAMP! Congrats, @Bandreescu_ #WeTheNorth x #SheTheNorth"

-- The reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors transmuted their slogan from their title run, "We the North", to "She the North" in tribute to Andreescu, tweeting the note with a photo of a Raptors jersey with her name on it next to the NBA championship trophy.

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on an amazing performance and your first grand slam! Romania is very proud of you." -- Romania's Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, pays tribute to Andreescu, whose parents are from Romania.

US Open
Bianca Andreescu
Serena Williams
Comments (+)
 