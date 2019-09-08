US Open women's final: Who's saying what

Reactions to Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu defeating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open women's final.

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_! You've made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth" -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his support to Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion.

"CONGRATS GIRL! Canadian history"

-- Eugenie Bouchard, who was the first Canadian woman to make a Grand Slam final when she reached the 2014 Wimbledon championship match, losing to Petra Kvitova. It was posted with a big-screen TV image of Andreescu holding the US Open champion's trophy.

"SHE THE CHAMP! Congrats, @Bandreescu_ #WeTheNorth x #SheTheNorth"

-- The reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors transmuted their slogan from their title run, "We the North", to "She the North" in tribute to Andreescu, tweeting the note with a photo of a Raptors jersey with her name on it next to the NBA championship trophy.

"Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on an amazing performance and your first grand slam! Romania is very proud of you." -- Romania's Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, pays tribute to Andreescu, whose parents are from Romania.