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US plunge toughens Bengaluru boy Kriish Tyagi’s play, personality

Kriish’s interest in tennis has made him one of the country’s budding junior stars also leading him to the junior Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:23 IST
BengalurusportsTennis

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